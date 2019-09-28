The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History is preparing to open the second half of the museum.
The Ann Arbor school says new exhibits and labs for visitors will make their public debut Nov. 10 at the museum, which combines natural history with scientific research.
The museum is part of the university's College of Literature, Science, and the Arts. It closed in December 2017 and was officially reopened in April. It moved from its previous home in the Ruthven Building to the new $261 million Biological Sciences Building.
New additions include an interactive journey through life's building blocks called "Under the Microscope;" the "Exploring Michigan" gallery; and "People and the Planet," which looks at how the natural world has shaped human culture and how humans impact the natural world.
