The University of Michigan has plans to upgrade the second-oldest building on the Ann Arbor campus.
The Ann Arbor News reports the university's Board of Regents has approved the design for a $10 million upgrade to the Detroit Observatory. The building was constructed in 1854 as the school's first dedicated scientific research lab. The project includes a classroom addition, reception area, storage and a new elevator. Construction is scheduled to be done in fall 2020.
The building has had previous additions in 1868 and 1908. It was restored in 1999. The university says it's the oldest remaining observatory in the U.S. to have its original telescopes from the 1850s in working condition and on their original mounts. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.