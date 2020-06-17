None of the business and travel tracking agencies can say exactly what Canadian border traffic means to Michigan tourism or to state tax coffers specifically, but Marci Fornal of the Bluewater Convention Center said it’s a lot.
"Half our summer is gone and our Canadian friends, you know, they play such a big part in the economy in our communities with our restaurants and our shopping with our golfing and hotels," Fornal said.
She said for border communities there are regulars who go each way.
But Canadian Premier Trudeau agreed with the Trump administration that to keep everyone safer, allowing border travel needs to continue to be shut down.
The governor shares a similar concern and said while she doesn’t control this issue she always takes the opportunity to let Washington know its impact.
“It is something that we go out of our way in D.C. to understand the ramifications on Michigan every time they make a ruling on that front,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Despite somewhat reopening, Michigan’s economy is still reeling and when you consider tourism is in the top three industries, along with automotive and farming, losing this kind of business is going to hurt a lot going forward.
“It was quite devastating for us,” Fornal said. “I mean it’s hard enough for the states to be shutting down and to have our Canadian friends not being able to cross the border, it definitely is quite disappointing.”
