The Coast Guard is issuing a warning to winter all-terrain vehicles to stay clear of the Liberty Bridge on the Saginaw River.
Due to construction with tugs and barges operating on the river, the normal formation of ice is inhibited, which creates a hazard to anyone operating snowmobiles and other ATVs.
Anyone participating in these activities should wear appropriate winter clothing and should inform family and friends where they plan on going for the day.
An average person who is suddenly plunged into freezing water without winter garments has 60 seconds to control breathing, 10 minutes of extremity function and one hour of consciousness.
The Coast Guard is encouraging residents to monitor weather, warnings of hazards and dress to survive a cold-water emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.