Ashley and Josh Hohnholt are teachers who are stranded in Cusco, Peru.
The couple from West Des Moines, Iowa were supposed to returned home last Sunday after spending their spring break hiking Macchu Pichu, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, they're stuck.
"We arrive in Peru on March 14th, and then less than a day later, they declared a mandatory complete quarantine and all border closure and left us no time to get out," said Ashley.
The Hohnholts are two of the reported thousands of Americans stuck in Peru right now with no clue on when they will be able to leave.
The U.S. Embassy says repatriation flights are being approved, but with the country on lockdown, the Hohnholt's aren't allowed to leave their hostel.
"We're up in the mountains in Cusco and you can't get to Lima, the capitol, or anywhere else in the county because land travel is completely forbidden," said Ashley.
The situation is even more serious for the Hohnholts because their hostel is closing and forcing guests to leave on Tuesday and Peru's State of Emergency shutdown has been extended to April 12.
"We've made contact with a number of other people in the town hoping that we can go stay with them," said Josh. "We're not really sure what the other hostel situations are, if we can stay there. They're all dicey situations. Part of it is, even if we do get to stay somewhere else, we're not really allowed to go out on the streets.
The Hohnholts say they've reached out to the U.S. Embassy for help, but they're only getting automated email messages sent back to them.
UPDATE: The family says they finally get to fly home on March 28.
