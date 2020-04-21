The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said two U.S. Forest Service airplanes gave DNR firefighters and local firefighters a hand during a wildfire.
According to the DNR, the fire happened on Monday, April 20 near Leota, northwest of Harrison.
Officials said the fire threatened 11 homes and 18 outbuildings.
Quick action and cooperation saved all structures, although two outbuildings were damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
The DNR would like to remind residents that open burning of yard debris is currently not permitted in most of the state. To learn more, click here.
