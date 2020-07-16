U.S. Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell are demanding the extension of federal support to people left unemployed by the economic downturn resulting from the ongoing pandemic.
“Millions are out of work and depending on the additional $60 per week to stay afloat,” said Ryan Bates, executive director of Michigan United.
Congress is currently debating on continuing the $600 per week payments to state unemployment insurance agencies otherwise expiring at or before the end of this month.
“So many of the residents that I’ve been hearing with are still facing issues in paying their rent, their utility bills as we all have pushed for moratoriums we know those moratoriums are not a permanent fix,” said Rep. Tlaib.
“We really need to get moving with these national benefits,” said Josh Rosk from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. “The $600 a week is critical for us.”
The advocate group Michigan United says failing to extend the $600 weekly payments under the Cares Act is possibly plunging hundreds of thousands of unemployed Michiganders into financial depression.
“Our restaurant workers are having to make a choice on whether or not they’re going to risk their lives to go to work in order to fuel the economy in the name of corporate interests or protect their families,” said Pete Vargas of the Restaurant Workers Opportunities Center.
“2.4 million workers applied for the unemployment insurance benefits nationwide last week, and here’s the thing, that is the 17th week in a row that unemployment claims have been more than twice the wrost week of the great recession,” said Heidi Sheirholz of the Economic Policy Institute.
The additional money is more important to workers making the least.
“Our frontline workers are the actual glue of keeping our civil society, and maybe we need to start to evaluate individuals’ worth and think and talk about it a lot more because they’re putting their lives at risk every single day,” said Rep. Dingle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.