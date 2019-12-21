U.S. Steel announced it’s closing a mill near Detroit and it will result in the loss of about 1,500 jobs.
The financially troubled company is attempting to reverse operating losses it now forecasts for the fourth quarter.
“We are conscious of the impact this decision will have on our employees, their families, and the local community, and we are announcing it now to provide them with as much time as possible to prepare for this transition. These decisions are never easy, nor are they taken lightly,” said U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt.
The mill, called the Great Lakes Works, is expected to close its iron and steel-making operations by April 1.
The part of the mill that rolls slabs into sheets of steel will close by the end of next year.
“We just had the kids Christmas party this last Saturday and then you get the news that the plant shutting down, so doesn’t make for a merry Christmas for a lot of workers and stuff, so,” said Edward O’Brien, retiree.
