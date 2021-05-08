After months of negotiating, UAW Local 699 has announced they have reached a tentative agreement with Nexteer Automotive.
Voting details, contract rollouts and other additional information will be coming out in the upcoming days by the UAW bargaining team.
Stay with tv5 on air and online as more information becomes available.
