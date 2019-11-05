UAW International Union Acting President Rory Gamble sent a message to union members saying he "will not excuse or tolerate any inappropriate actions, period."
In the Nov. 5 letter, Gamble said he knows recent events concerning members of the union's leadership have disappointed members.
" I am angry as well, but I am not here to pre-judge anyone. I am here to take this union forward," Gamble said. "However, I want you to know that I will not excuse or tolerate any inappropriate actions, period. That is my promise to you. From this day on, the UAW must not only adhere to the highest standards of conduct, put in place by former leaders like Walter Reuther. We need to exceed them. And that is my first priority."
Gamble also said he will communicate regularly with the membership.
You can read his full letter here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.