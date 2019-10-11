Image: UAW strike
The United Auto Workers Union announced Friday night they have sent a counter proposal to General Motors.

UAW Vice President Terry Dittes sent a letter to local UAWs that they "counter proposed to the Company's last offer which included all of your outstanding proposals that are all at the main table."

If GM accepts the proposal the two groups will have reached a Tentative Agreement.

Dittes said the UAW is still planning to work over the weekend to come to an agreement.

