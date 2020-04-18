The United Auto Workers union (UAW) announced the passing of another brother.
According to the UAW, the brother was from Local 160 and worked at the GM Tech Center.
The UAW also announced its plans for members returning to work as leaders start planning to restart the economy.
In the announcement, UAW President Rory Gamble said the health and safety of UAW members is their number one concern.
Gamble said they know that auto assembly workers will be among the first back to work, so the union has plans to ensure the implementation of CDC safety standards with all three companies. Along with that, he wants to make sure all members, their families, and the public can utilize all available technology pertaining to their safety.
Gamble said the return to work plan must be dictated by science, not economic factors.
According to Gamble, it has been made clear to the companies that testing is key. He said workers want to work in an environment where they feel comfortable to self-report symptoms and self-quarantine without penalty.
Gamble said the discussions are ongoing.
TV5 will update you as we learn more.
