The president of the United Auto Workers union warned automakers that the union is prepared to strike if it doesn't get its way in upcoming contract talks.
Gary Jones told delegates at the union's bargaining convention that it would raise weekly strike pay from $200 to $250 per week and $275 in January of next year.
The new union president says no one expects a strike but the UAW is prepared to walk out. He said raising the payments is a symbol to members that the union has their backs.
Talks with Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler begin this summer. The four-year contracts with all three expire on September 15.
