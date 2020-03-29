The United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble has confirmed that two additional UAW members have died due to COVID-19.
Gamble said that on Saturday, March 28, the union was notified that two Ford employees had fallen to the virus.
According to Gamble one member worked at Ford’s Dearborn Stamping plant and the other member worked in skilled trades at the Ford Data Center in Dearborn.
To read the full statement, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.