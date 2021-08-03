The COVID-19 Joint Task Force of UAW, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis have reinstated a mask mandate that requires all personnel to wear masks at all plants, offices, and warehouses regardless of vaccination status, beginning Aug. 4.
This change was made in response to the Centers for Disease Control’s recent change in COVID-19 workplace standards because of the Delta variant.
The task force decided the mask mandate would be best for worker safety.
“While we know that masks can be uncomfortable, the spread of the Delta variant and recent data outlining the alarmingly high rate of transmission among those unvaccinated is a serious health threat,” the task force said. “We know that the best way to fight this virus is by getting vaccinated. The Task Force is strongly encouraging all members, coworkers, and their families to roll up their sleeves so we can move more quickly on once again relaxing mask protocols. The more our members, coworkers and their families are vaccinated, the quicker we can vanquish this deadly pandemic.”
The task force said it will continue to monitor the situation to keep families, members and employees safe.
