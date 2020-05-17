A major industry is gearing up to restart work this week after shutting down in mid-March.
“You guys are doing more than what a hospital does when you enter a hospital,” said Steve Dawes, the UAW Region 1-D Director.
In less than a day, tens of thousands of UAW members are heading back to work and should expect a new normal.
“People are going to get masks, there are hand sanitizers, they’re going to get their temperature taken,” said Dawes. “Lots of new normals.”
Dawes says he and servicing representatives took a tour of a slew of regional plants before the automakers major opening on May 18.
“A lot of visual, a lot of maintaining six-foot, the masks, the sanitizing stations are literally all over the place,” said Dawes.
He has confidence the opening will follow proper guidelines and offer the right protection for workers.
“I’m comfortable that the entrance into the work sites and that type of stuff,” said Dawes. “We still have some hurdles to go over with six foot distancing and wearing proper PPE if you have to be within six feet.”
Dawes says many employees are ready to get back, but acknowledges many others are still on the fence about returning back to the production line.
“The goal is, hopefully we’re there and we’ll continue to work to get there, is that when people come to work, they feel safer entering our facilities and inside those facilities than they do getting their own groceries,” said Dawes.
Overall, Dawes is content with how these automakers are doing right by those working for them.
“They seem to be putting people over profits,” said Dawes.
