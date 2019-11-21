The United Auto Workers have released documents detailing the Article 30 charges against former Union President Gary Jones.
Jones resigned on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Jones' resignation came shortly after the union's international executive board filed paperwork to oust Jones and Regional Director Vance Pearson.
Both men have been implicated in a wide-ranging federal bribery and embezzlement scandal at the union.
Jones is accused of having nearly $250,000 billed in off-site expenditures at the Region 5 Leadership Conference in January of 2014. The conference was held at the Desert Princess Palm Springs Resort in California.
Jones billed that expense as an on-site reception, according to documents provided by the UAW.
Another Article 30 charge filed against Jones is that he allowed his daughter to stay in a townhouse in Palm Springs funded by the union, according to the documents.
Several UAW officials were being housed in townhomes in the area surrounding the hotel where the 2014 Region 5 Leadership Conference was taking place.
"Jones’ family member did not have any UAW business purpose for being in Palm Springs during the last week of January, 2014," the documents state.
Neither Jones nor his family member paid the UAW for his daughter's week-long use of the townhome, the documents state.
Jones is also accused of having about $186,000 billed in off-site expenditures for the Region 5 Leadership Conferences in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The conferences were held at the Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel in California.
You can read the full complaint against Jones here.
