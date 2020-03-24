The Fiat Chrysler employee who tested positive for COVID-19 had died.
On March 17, 2020, the Chief Communications Officer confirmed that an employee working at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant tested positive for COVID-19.
The communication officer said the employee had already been away from the plant for over a week was receiving medical care.
On Tuesday, March 24, the UAW announced that the employee died.
The UAW said that two members of the FCA family have passed due to COVID-19. One at FCA Kokomo, IN and the other at FCA Sterling Heights.
In a statement, the UAW said they are working around the clock with companies in every sector, health officials, and governmental agencies across the nation to keep members and communities safe.
According to the UAW, FCA said they intend to comply with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order and have no plans to reopen on March 30. They said they are waiting to hear from GM.
To read the full UAW statement and find out more about their next steps, click here.
