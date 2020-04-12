The United Auto Workers (UAW) announced the death of another member due to COVID-19 on Saturday, April 11.
According to a message from UAW President Rory Gamble, the member worked at the Ford Truck plant in Dearborn, MI.
Gamble said the member died on Friday, April 10.
Our prayers and support go out to his family and friends, Gamble said.
To read the full message, click here.
