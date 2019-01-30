The General Motors Flint Assembly Plant has temporarily suspended production, according to the UAW Local 598.
"Due to extreme cold temperatures, Consumers Energy has requested General Motors to suspend production," the union posted on Facebook.
The second shift production has been halted for Wednesday. Wednesday's third shift and Thursday's first shift has been canceled for Flint Assembly, the union said.
Employees are encouraged to check the plant hotline at 1-877-574-5169 for additional updates.
Only employees who have been contacted by supervisors should report to work.
