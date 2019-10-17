A more than a six-hour long meeting was held at the Renaissance Center in Detroit for United Auto Workers officials.
It ended with UAW leadership asking members to ratify the agreement with GM but until the vote happens the picket lines will stay active.
“This strike became more than just a strike for the UAW, it was about the hearts and minds of Americans and the middle class,” said Brian Rothenberg from the UAW.
After more than a month of striking for GM auto workers the light at the end of the tunnel is growing brighter.
“I don’t think it will be a problem getting them to vote on this contract,” Rothenberg said.
Rothenberg announced the UAW’s recommendation that members should agree to the tentative deal with General Motors.
A few highlights of this deal, it would give full time hourly and salary workers an $11,000 bonus, a $4,500 bonus to temp workers and speed up the process to hire them full time
“It allows most temp workers to move up, it’s almost life changing for some,” he said. “They’re going to move up in the first year directly and they would also as they move up get credit for time served.”
No changes to health care but three plants will still close including the plant in Warren.
However, the Detroit-Hamtramck plant will stay open.
“I think our national negotiators did everything they could,” Rothenberg said. “I think they’ll see we did our best for the workers in those plants by the assistance package we were able to negotiate.”
Keep in mind, nothing is set in stone until the vote goes through. If it doesn’t, its back to the drawing board.
“Our members will make this decision,” he said.
Voting will begin Saturday and last through next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.