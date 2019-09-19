The UAW strike against General Motors already impacting car dealerships across Mid-Michigan.
“We’ve had a little less traffic in, obviously we depend a lot on the workers to buy cars from us, and they’re not in a position right now,” said Daniel George the general manager at Applegate Chevrolet
George said right now getting the car you want shouldn’t be a problem, but it might in the future.
“Right now, we’re in a good position but as we sell cars and we’re not able to replenish them, 2 to 3 months down the road we could run into some problems,” he said.
George said inventory isn’t the only thing he’s concerned about.
If something goes wrong on your car George says getting a special part might be tricky.
“People getting their car fixed could have to wait a little bit longer to get parts,” he said. “Normally, we would just order them, and they would be in the next day because GM would take the order, fill a parts car up and bring it over to us.”
George said they have enough inventory to last a few months but is hoping for a resolution, so they don’t have to see what happens when they run out.
“The selection is great right now but if it lingers, selection might not be so good, so it might be a good idea if you’re in the market to get a car now,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.