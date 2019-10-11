Financial costs of the United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors are proving worrisome to more than the automaker and its workers manning picket lines.
Michigan's Treasury Department says that with all GM employees in Michigan on strike, state withholding taxes are anticipated to be down by $1.5 million to $2 million each week.
Spokesman Ron Leix says the total withholding decline would be estimated to increase to $3.5 million to $4.6 million per week if the strike continues and employees are not compensated.
Merchants who depend on autoworkers and their paychecks also are feeling the pain.
Detroit gas station employee Zack Bazzi says workers from the nearby GM Detroit-Hamtramck plant have not been coming in since the strike began about a month ago.
