When William Duke found himself among the 130 employees laid off by Nexteer Automotive before Thanksgiving, he couldn't believe it.
"It’s kind of surreal, I thought I’d found some stable employment," Duke said.
Duke says he'd worked at Nexteer for over a year, as a production assembler.
But now he's living off unemployment, with no work or money for the holidays.
"I’m concentrating on the needs, rent, utilities, all of that comes first," he said.
However, that's where UAW local 699 in Saginaw is stepping in.
Through an open career fair featuring local businesses, agencies and even universities hoping to give former Nexteer employees like Duke a second chance.
"Just looking for resources, just trying to get an idea for what my next step is," Duke said.
President of UAW 699 Tom Hurst says after finding out about the layoffs, they partnered with United Way in order to create this job fair.
"All 130 of our laid off workers could come in here and potentially walk out with a job," Hurst said.
And he believes they have enough opportunities to provide over 500 jobs to those in the Mid-Michigan area, saying they plan to continue this in the future.
“We are going to have this continued on because we believe there are going to be future layoffs, so we want to help our members," Hurst said.
Which is something Duke and several others here today are hoping leads to employment.
“Something stable, something that's going to be around for a while," Duke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.