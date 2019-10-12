The Untied Auto Workers Executive Board voted to increase strike pay to $275 per week for all union members on strike.
The union said it will also allow members striking at General Motors and Aramark to take part-time jobs without reducing their strike pay, provided they perform their picket duties.
The changes were authorized on Saturday morning, Oct. 12.
The increased pay and authorization for part-time work will take effect on Sunday.
“UAW members and their families are sacrificing for all of us,” said Gary Jones, President of the UAW. “We are all standing together for our future. This action reflects the UAW commitment and solidarity to all of our members and their families who are taking a courageous stand together to protect our middle-class way of life.”
UAW members were originally scheduled to get the $25 increase of their strike pay on Jan. 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.