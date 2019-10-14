Rubber meeting the sidewalk for the fifth straight week in front of the GM Powertrain Bay City Plant.
The nationwide United Auto Workers strike against General Motors continues.
Over the weekend the UAW voted to increase strike pay to $275 per week and lift the cap on how much a member could earn doing part-time work somewhere else--as long as they continue to perform their strike duties.
"I think that was a good move on the international executive board giving us the extra $25 a week, because it is hard to live on two hundred fifty dollars and that helps us quite a bit," said Pedro Santos.
Santos is the president at UAW local 362. He said he knows a few of his members are looking at securing part-time employment.
"I know one for sure that he is starting to work part-time at his old job,” Santos said. “So that's going to help his family. He can do his strike duty when necessary so that's going to help him very much and anybody else that needs to do that."
As the strike wears on Santos said morale remains high.
"The community is standing up for us,” he said. “They're beeping the horns when they go by. And they're dropping off food here and at the hall."
Santos believes that gives his members added motivation to carry on. He said his members won't stop until they get what they believe is a fair contract.
Santos said the UAW helped GM during the great recession. Now it's the automaker's turn to repay the favor.
"It's time for them to spreading that wealth that they got because they're doing great right now. But they got to help us because we took a lot of concessions,” Santos said.
