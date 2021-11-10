The treasurer of a local United Auto Workers union has been charged with embezzling more than $2 million in union funds, as announced by acting U.S. Attorney Saima S. Mohsin.
Timothy Edmunds, 53, from South Lyon, is charged with embezzling funds, money laundering, failing to maintain union records, and filing false reports with the Department of Labor between 2015 and 2021.
Between 2011 and 2021, Edmunds has served as the Financial Secretary-Treasurer of Local 412, headquartered in Warren. Edmunds was responsible for holding Local 412’s money and property solely for the benefit of the organization and its members as well as to manage, invest and expend the funds.
As the complaint details, Edmund systematically drained the Local 412 accounts of about $2 million by using Local 412 debit cards for more than $142,000 in personal purchases, cashing checks worth $170,000 into accounts he personally controlled and transferring $1.5 million from bone fide Local 412 accounts into accounts that he personally controlled.
After Edmunds converted the funds to his own personal use, the complaint said he used the money to gamble, buy luxury clothing, high-end automobiles, and firearms. To conceal his theft from other UAW officers and Local 412 members, Edmunds created false bank statements and caused false LM reports to be filed with the U.S. Department of Labor.
Based on the charge of embezzling union funds, Edmunds could face a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. With the money laundering charge, Edmunds could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000.
