Showing appreciation is great, but when that appreciation is accompanied by a big check, it’s even better.
A grateful union local gave a very tangible thank you to a local center representing the community’s kindness to them.
As TV5 first reported in October, Saginaw’s First Ward Community Center gifted the use of its parking lot to UAW members during their strike against General Motors.
On Thursday, Nov. 21, UAW Local 668 presented a check for $1,000 to the community center as a way of saying “thank you.”
“For their tremendous outreach to us and letting us stay at their facility,” UAW Local 668 President Tony Mann said. “And basically, took us in. And that’s something UAW and this local will never forget.”
At the union hall in Buena Vista, the community center received the check for allowing the local to use its parking lot as a gathering place during the strike.
Union members on the picket lines took up shelter at the First Ward Community Center, conveniently located right across the street from General Motors’ Saginaw plant. They set up tents, grills and chairs in the parking lot free of charge during the strike.
“The check presentation is just a small monetary contribution that this local’s giving to First Ward and to the community to show our appreciation for everything that they’ve done for us over those 40 days during the strike,” Mann said.
“First and foremost, the contribution and the donation is really a surprise. And it’s not something we looked to do to receive something back. They’re our neighbors across the street,” said Michelle McGregor, executive director for the community center.
McGregor credits her and her family’s rich history with the union for the kindness. She also credits the union for making it possible for her and her family to live and work in the area.
“It was only right that we support those that are working every day and to be here to receive something that they’re giving back to us is like a wonderful surprise,” McGregor said.
She said the union means a lot to her personally because her father worked for General Motors and her uncle is a former UAW president in Detroit.
