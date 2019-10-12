UAW members braved Saturday’s cold weather as negotiations between the international union and General Motors continues.
“You know it’s been a hard, long road and folks are tired and weary,” said Steve Gruener, president of UAW Local 659.
UAW-GM employees have now been on the picket line for nearly a month.
READ MORE: Union boosts strike pay for GM workers as talks continue
“We’re a month in and we’re trying to refocus,” Gruener said.
In order to refocus, local UAW posts are coming together this weekend to hold a rally for those on the picket line.
“Bring our brothers and sisters together, you look to the left and to the right, we’re all union members and bring it back to what we’re here for and re-energize the troops,” Gruener said.
It’s an opportunity to keep morale high.
“As everything, the union morale has been up and down. Most of it has been attributed to the updates we’re getting from General Motors and the international union on how the contract negotiations are going,” Gruener said.
UAW members say they’re hopeful for a tentative agreement to be reached but if not, they say you’ll continue to find them along the picket line.
“For the most part our folks know what they’re there for," Gruener said. "It’s to preserve the middle class. We’re not just fighting for ourselves. We’re fighting for everybody else.”
The community support they’ve received for weeks means the world.
“People are still bringing food out, the honks and everything it has been fantastic, folks coming into the halls making donations,” Gruener said.
