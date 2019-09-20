A UAW local is warning strikers about a scam targeting GM workers health insurance.
UAW Local 652 put out a notice saying that a new phone scam has been linked to GM workers regarding health insurance.
The local said if you are contacted directly, do NOT provide your social security number.
The local wants to remind people that the GM Benefits Center will never call to ask for your social security number.
