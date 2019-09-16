Dozens of workers are striking outside of the GM Flint Assembly Plant which is a major part of the Flint economy. It employs 4,800 hourly workers.
Some workers feel that there are sacrifices made during a strike when standing together in solidarity.
“It’s more about what’s happening in America in the middle class. This is just a small start to what’s going to go down and what needs to happen right now,” said UAW member Jeffery Hunter.
Hunter and thousands of other UAW members are picketing to demand more from GM.
Hunter said employees deserve a little more of the pie now because of strong profits made after sacrificing when GM struggled through the auto bailout.
The 46,000 members of the UAW went on strike Sunday night.
Hunter has been working at the Flint Assembly Plant for 19 years.
“I’m over there in GA and I’m on the final line with all these gentlemen, this is my team right here,” Hunter said.
The UAW said they want GM to provide affordable health care, pay raises, and profit-sharing.
“We’re all here, we’re all here together. Obviously, we hope it doesn’t go long, but we’re ready to do what we have to do,” Hunter said.
Hunter and thousands of other UAW members will make $250 a week in strike pay, but that doesn’t start until next week.
Hunter said he will stay dedicated to the strike no matter the hardships it could bring financially.
“I think you just do that best you can do, and you go with it. You survive, that’s what you do,” Hunter said.
For many of the employees hired since 2007, this is their first work stoppage.
GM released the following statement: “We presented a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs and it is disappointing that the UAW leadership has chosen to strike.”
Hunter said he isn’t worried about how long this could last and said he is willing to wait it out.
“It’s for the greater good. It’s not just for us. We’re out here for sacrifice, not just about us. We’re out here for however long it takes we will be out here, and we will do it,” Hunter said.
