Oct. 9 marked day 24 of the UAW’s nationwide strike against General Motors and negotiations do not appear to be progressing much further than they did on day one.
UAW leaders say the issue of job security is a top agenda item in the bargaining process and continues to be a point of contention between the two sides.
“I’m still pretty hopeful. I’m optimistic that we will come up to a good agreement,” said Ken Washington, UAW member.
Washington has been with General Motors since 1978.
He said with this being one of the longest strikes in recent history, workers are really feeling the effects.
UAW members are now living off of just $250 a week as the strike inches closer to the fifth week.
“A lot of people are hurting. A lot of families are hurting. And the longer we’re out, it’s like a no-win situation for everyone. Even people that don’t work for General Motors – the parts companies, restaurant owners. It’s not a good outcome,” Washington said.
An email from the UAW-GM Vice President revealed negotiations have taken a turn for the worse.
Washington said some optimism is fading.
He said while UAW workers feel the pinch first, the longer this goes on the more everyone will feel it in some way or another.
“This isn’t good for anyone. We just want an agreement that we all can live with,” Washington said.
TV5 reached out to GM for a comment, but have not heard back.
