All United Auto Workers can attend the Saginaw Spirit game against the London Knights on Saturday, Oct. 12 for free.
The game is at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw and the puck drops at 7:05 p.m.
UAW members can get up to eight free tickets courtesy of the Garber Automotive Group. All you have to do is show any type of UAW identification at the Saginaw Spirit Store on State Street prior to the game or the Will Call desk inside the atrium, according to the Spirit.
