General Motors workers are already feeling the strains of the strike.
The UAW’s strike against GM continues with no word on where they are at with negotiations. Along with pay, workers health insurance is limited while on strike.
Hogan Hentschel said he learned of the change while at the doctor with his pregnant wife.
“My wife is nine months pregnant and I was just informed that General Motors canceled our health insurance,” Hentschel said.
The strike has been going on for two days and concerns are already growing.
With a new baby on the way, Hentschel said time is ticking. He said this strike came at a very scary time for his family, especially since his medical benefits will not be issued during the strike.
“I’m just more disappointed in the company right now. I hope they do the right thing,” Hentschel said.
TV5 contacted a spokesperson for GM and was told that employees do have coverage, but it’s not provided by GM.
“We understand strikes are difficult and disruptive to families. While on strike, some benefits shift to being funded by the union’s strike fund, and in this case hourly employees are eligible for union-paid COBRA so their health care benefits can continue,” the spokesperson said.
According to the UAW, those medical benefits are not complete. Dental and vision coverage is not included.
Hentschel said even though the UAW is demanding more pay raises and profit-sharing, he is on strike for his coworkers and job stability and wants to go back to work as soon as possible.
“We’re all out here joined in unity right now, we’re not asking for more of anything. Basically, we’re here because we want unity. We got a lot of temporary workers, not just at this plant but all over the country. They’ve been here five-plus years and they still call them temporary employees,” Hentschel said.
He said he hopes it’s over before his new baby is born.
“I just hope this is resolved sooner than later. We all love working at General Motors, I hope they do the right thing,” Hentschel said.
