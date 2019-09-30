The UAW and General Motors are back at the bargaining table as the national strike against the Detroit automaker continues into its third week.
Despite being able to collect strike pay at $250 per week, the impact of the strike is starting to take a toll on workers wallets.
"$250 is tough," said UAW Local 651 President Brett Baker.
“I think people are starting to feel the pinch, but we are still in good spirits and doing what it takes to make things happen,” said Local 688 President Tony Mann.
By making things happen, Mann means members are looking out for fellow members.
Starting today, Sept. 30, strikers will receive their weekly strike pay which most agree is almost impossible to live on.
Local 467 in Saginaw held a food drive for its members hoping to ease some of the burdens. The Local 651 in Flint opened a food pantry for members as well.
"Any little thing, some water, and toiletries, macaroni and cheese, anything that they might need. So anything they can save will be good for them," Baker said.
Ricardo Gallegos said as union members, this is what they do.
“We do that all the time, we like it, it’s a lot of fun you now it just comes out of your heart,” Gallegos said.
Mann said he’s grateful to the United Way of Saginaw for donating all of the items.
“This started at 7:00 this morning. We had trucks dropping off food, we unpacked it, we’re putting it into boxes for some of our members who are in need,” Mann said.
Volunteers said they’ll be out helping until all the food is gone. They are doing it to help out as many strikers as possible.
“A lot of people enjoy it, I sure do,” Gallegos said.
Workers aren’t sure how long the strike will last but said they will continue to picket as long as it takes.
Mann said his members appreciate all the help from the community.
“They know that the community is here to support and help them in our time of need,” Mann said.
Baker said his food pantry is open 24/7 and each member gets one box filled with food each week. He said they are doing everything they can to help those on strike. He said it could be awhile since there is no clear end in sight for an agreement.
As workers see their savings dwindle, the latest analysis shows that GM is losing about $133 million in profits so far, at a rate of roughly $25 million per day.
