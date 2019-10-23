The UAW has entered its sixth week in its strike against General Motors.
“It’s taken a toll on everyone,” said Willie Jones, UAW member.
As members across the nation prepare to vote on a new deal, many of them are torn and some are ready to get back to work.
“This is the longest strike I’ve been part of. But I think the cause has been one that’s just. But we’re about to find out the outcome,” Jones said.
The outcome all depends on the votes of union members. They will vote to accept or decline General Motor’s offer.
The offer could provide bonuses and speed up the process of hiring temporary workers to full-time.
“It’s a very important issue. I’m very torn. There’s pros and cons and I won’t know my final decision until the ballot is in my hands,” said Lori Ricklefs, UAW member.
At UAW Local 362 in Bay City, members at the powertrain plant are turning out in huge numbers to vote.
Jones said more than 80 percent of Local 362 members had shown up by 5 p.m. Members have until midnight to vote.
“Everyone’s engaged, everyone’s concerned, and they’re showing that by showing up and participating in the process,” Jones said.
Ricklefs said she’s torn and has a lot to think about as she prepares to vote.
“It’s not just us that we’re thinking about. We’re thinking about the small machine shops and everybody else that this affects. My personal inside feeling is I don’t want to push GM too far. God will help me make the right decision,” Ricklefs said.
Results are coming in and for UAW Local 598 in Flint 60.9 percent of its members voted yes on the new contract.
Voting will continue through Friday where the deal could be approved. If not, it’s back to the bargaining table for both companies.
