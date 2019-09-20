Day five of the UAW strike against General Motors.
“Everybody deserves a job, they deserve a future," said GM employee Lucy Lilly. "Things are moving in a forward direction, that's at least what we heard today."
This as more charges were handed down today in the UAW corruption scandal.
Jeffery Pietrzyk became the 11th UAW official charged related to bribery and money laundering accusations dating back several years.
In recent months the FBI raided the homes of current and former union leaders, casting a cloud over negotiations between General Motors and the UAW.
"The ones that got caught are going to prison," said GM employee Roger Price.
New leadership is in charge now but on the picket lines the scandal is a pink elephant in the room.
The UAW members we talked to say they just have to have confidence in this new UAW leadership.
"It bothers me, but the other leadership will get us through," Price said.
Lilly said, “[I] hope the right people are in the right place. It's all we can hope for."
