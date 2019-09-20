Day five of the UAW's strike against General Motors and health care concerns continue to mount for thousands of workers.
Workers are now under health insurance paid for by the union, but it doesn't include the full coverage they would get under GM.
"I have an appointment I’m going to have to cancel because I’m not covered right now," said Frank Liebrecht, GM employee.
Liebrecht is worried about his health insurance. Earlier this week GM announced the company would not pay medical benefits during the strike.
However, medical insurance is available through union-paid Cobra. The UAW said those medical benefits are not complete coverage. In fact, no dental or vision is included.
Liebrecht said both he and his wife have to make adjustments.
While Liebrecht said he is concerned, his worry grows when thinking about his union brothers and sisters.
"Well I hope they find a solution that's satisfactory to everybody I work with,” he said. “The future people and the past people, the retirees. That's what I want."
Liebrecht has worked at GM for 47 years. He's seen his fair share of strikes. He says no matter what happens with his medical coverage he'll take each day as it comes.
"Worse comes to worst, I’ll be like probably a lot of people that aren't covered with health insurance, and pay out of my pocket,” he said. “Thankfully I’ve gotten to work enough that I some savings that will take care of some of that."
At least two doctors' offices are working to lessen the strain.
Prime Pediatrics and Adolescents is offering serves free of charge to families with kids who have been impacted by the GM strike and have no insurance.
Obstetrics and Gynecology of Greater Flint is also offering services free of charge to UAW families in need of prenatal and gynecological care without insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.