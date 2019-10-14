Striking General Motors workers are looking for part-time jobs.
After five weeks on the picket lines, UAW members said the strike is impacting their families and how they live.
“This is what I’m gonna have to do. I signed up for it,” said Derek Seifferly, UAW member.
It’s been almost a month since Seifferly walked out to the picket lines at the Powertrain General Motors Plant in Bay City.
Seifferly said he’s been at GM for three years working with machine camshafts.
While on strike, he’s making $275 a week. The amount went up from $250 over the weekend.
“Just like anything else, I have bills to pay like everyone does. Mortgage, insurance, taxes, consumers, we just got rid of cable and internet, but that’s how life goes,” Seifferly said.
Seifferly said he supports his little sister and nephew and the strike pay just won’t cut it.
Seifferly is now looking for a part-time job. Over the weekend strikers were approved to start working part-time jobs.
“It will help substantially, even if I can get 20 hours a week, that’s all I’m looking for,” Seifferly said.
Seifferly said he’s not the only one looking for a job.
“A lot of people were talking about doing anything they can because we don’t know how long it’s gonna be. If it’s gonna be to the new year, that’s gonna be months into it,” Seifferly said.
With the future unknown, Seifferly said he thinks both sides can at least agree on one thing and that is the community is struggling.
“You can ask the community, I’m pretty sure it’s getting rough. There’s a lot of businesses struggling right now because we’re not working,” Seifferly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.