Bargainers for General Motors and the United Auto Workers reached a tentative agreement on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
The agreement could end the month-long strike that brought the company’s American factories to a standstill.
The tentative agreement came 31 days after nearly 50,000 UAW workers walked off the job and formed picket lines outside of GM plants across the country. While it appears those union members will be heading back to work soon, exactly when remains a mystery.
“We would all rather be working than be walking out on the picket lines. Plus, there’s a huge sacrifice,” said Gerald Kariem, regional director for UAW 1D.
Kariem said the goal is to go back to work, but the deal hammered out on Oct. 16 won’t bring an immediate end to the strike.
UAW members will likely stay on the picket lines for at least two more days as union committees vote on the deal, after which the members will have to approve.
Kariem plans on heading to Detroit on Thursday to be a part of that approval process.
“The top negotiating committee has completed the bargaining goals the best they could. And then the sub councils will then take a look at it and vote on it. And then we can take it to the membership,” Kariem said.
The details are limited until it’s a done deal, according to Kariem.
Experts said the tentative agreement is likely to include some pay raises, lump sum payments to workers, and requirements that GM build new vehicles in U.S. factories.
Kariem said he is optimistic about the agreement and in awe of the community during the 31-day strike.
“It has exceeded my expectations as far as what the community has done. We continue to get calls and people call right up to today still wanting to know what they can do,” Kariem said.
Kariem said negotiations are not about winning or losing, but rather a vibrant future for all parties involved.
“We want GM to be successful. We want our workers and members to be successful. We’re all connected. That’s one of the things I’ve taken away from this, that folks see the manufacturing jobs in this community and Michigan are especially important,” Kariem said.
In past years, it has taken a minimum of three or four days and as long as several weeks for the national ratification vote, which they need to move forward.
"I hope we get a quick settlement and I hope it's beneficial to some of the issues like a temporary workers and wage disparity and things like that," said Jesse Hall, GM worker.
Hall has worked at GM for 40 years, he is optimistic about the news of the tentative agreement. He said he hopes union bargainers made gains for its members.
"We like to see some work stay in the country and quit getting outsourced overseas. We definitely love to see that," Hall said.
Hall is close to retiring, so many of the sticking points may not impact him. He said he's out in the cold and rain to help out the next generation of UAW members.
"For the younger workers that mean the cost of living is so high now ya know, and honestly 15, 20 bucks an hour, you can't live off that. To be honest," Hall said.
At the picket lines, some hope that a permanent agreement is made sooner than later.
"Negotiations are coming back to an end and we can finally get back out of this cold," Hall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.