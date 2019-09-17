United Auto Workers members at General Motors plants are figuring out how everything works during a strike.
“We’re just in the beginning stages of this so we’re trying to wrap our heads around this,” said GM worker Brian Crowley.
Two days almost in the books for the UAW strike against GM.
Tuesday, workers found out General Motors would no longer be providing many of their medical benefits. Crowley says he’s fine with it.
“Technically we’re on strike so we’re no longer working at GM,” Crowley said. “So why would they pay for our health insurance?”
But for others who may be concerned, they’re not entirely out of luck.
Some health care costs will now come out of the union’s strike fund.
However, according to the UAW those medical benefits are not complete coverage for example, dental and vision coverage are not included.
Brian says he’s willing to sacrifice for what he believes in.
“I guess I can wait to get my teeth cleaned and my eyes checked,” Crowley said.
Workers on strike said they plan to be back out here Wednesday morning.
