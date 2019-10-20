It's day 35 of the strike and the rollout of a tentative four-year contract with General Motors is underway for United Auto Workers members at Local Union 668.
“We’re rolling out to our members page by page, so no detail is overlooked,” said Tony Mann, President of Local 668.
This week could be the most pivotal for workers.
“We will be voting to either ratify the contract or take it back to the table,” Mann said.
Mann said there’s been major feedback from his members.
“You know right now there’s a lot of mixed emotions because a lot of members were only hearing rumors or hearing things on the internet, social media, things of that nature,” Mann said. “But as the international union is rolling out the contract page by page, we’re definitely getting a more positive response.”
The deal with GM promises permanent jobs for temp workers, ratification bonuses, and no longer a $12,000 cap on profit sharing.
Votes from all over will be counted this week and are due by Friday at 4 p.m.
“Everybody’s excited about this contract, there’s definitely some split emotions, but the excitement is there,” Mann said.
After a week of voting and a month of striking, the possibility of heading back to work is on the minds of UAW-GM employees.
“We have a lot of our members who are ready to get back to work, we have a lot of community members who are ready to have us back to work,” Mann said.
