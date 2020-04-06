The UAW International Executive Board is mourning the loss of its former UAW Secretary-Treasurer Ruben Burks.
“It is never easy losing a member of the UAW family, and it is especially hard when it is someone like my union brother Ruben Burks, who gave so much to members and the union that he loved,” said UAW President Rory Gamble. “He was a gentleman and a fighter for what is right and just. I am forever thankful for his leadership and his friendship.”
Ruben Burks’ long history of unionism and advocacy for social justice started in 1955 when he began working as an assembler at the former General Motors Fisher Body Plant 2 in Flint, Michigan, where he joined UAW Local 598, according to the UAW.
According to the UAW, in 1998, Burks became the first African American International UAW Secretary-Treasurer, a post he held until 2002. He also used his skills to help the Flint community, including holding a leadership post in Flint Genesee County Economic Development and becoming the first labor leader to chair the Board of Trustees of the United Way of Genesee and Lapeer counties in 1991.
“Ruben Burks will always be here in spirit,” said UAW Region 1D Director Steve Dawes. “He was a soft-spoken man who was always here when we needed him. He was full of wisdom and never stopped fighting for active and retired UAW members and all working people.”
The following statement comes from Flint City Mayor Sheldon Neeley regarding the passing of Ruben Burks:
“In 1936, on behalf of workers everywhere, the UAW sat down. Decades later, Ruben Burks stood up, continuing to fight on behalf of workers near and far. He was a champion of the people, whose legacy will be celebrated through our continued commitment to justice in America. As this virus continues to claim the lives of our heroes, family, and friends, we all must be proactive in our actions. I ask everyone to please observe all warnings and precautions to help slow the spread of this deadly disease.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.