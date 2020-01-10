The president of the United Auto Workers is denying wrongdoing after a newspaper reported he's under scrutiny in a federal investigation of union corruption.
In a letter to staff, Rory Gamble said he "absolutely never requested or received any cash or kickback" from vendors who were hired to supply union-branded clothes and trinkets.
The Detroit News said investigators are looking at financial connections between a union vendor and UAW leadership.
Gamble was a UAW vice president when he was picked in December to lead the union after the sudden resignation of Gary Jones.
