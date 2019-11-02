UAW President Gary Jones has asked to take a leave of absence.
The request comes after an Executive Board vote, according to the UAW.
The leave will be effective starting Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
“The UAW is fighting tooth and nail to ensure our members have a brighter future. I do not want anything to distract from the mission. I want to do what’s best for the members of this great union,” Jones said.
The UAW said Vice President Rory Gamble, who recently negotiated the Ford agreement, will serve as the acting president and assume full responsibility for the president’s office.
“Together throughout the last few months, we’ve achieved substantial victories for UAW members, and we know that we have more work to do. We want better health care coverage, better salaries, and respect for our work. That will not change,” Gamble said.
