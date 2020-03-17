Schools, universities, restaurants some fitness centers are closed. Auto factories could be next on the list of closures due to COVID-19.
The autoworkers union is pressuring Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler to shut down during the pandemic.
“Not surprising given that they found some positive cases of coronavirus,” Economic Professor Chris Douglas said.
That positive case of COVID-19 came from an employee at a Ford facility in Dearborn.
United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble sent an email to members stating that the big 3 companies were not willing to stop production.
“They took a hit already due to the strike,” Douglas said. “Can they afford to take second hit so soon?”
Douglas believes the companies are erring on the side of caution after the 2019 GM strike that affected around 50 plans in the U.S.
“So, I think that the automakers don't want to shut down and take that second hit if they don't have to,” Douglas said.
But as for the autoworkers, Gamble says, "The UAW will use any and all measures to protect our brothers and sisters who are working in their facilities."
“I hope the end result is the right decision is made,” Douglas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.