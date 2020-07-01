A federal prosecutor and the United Auto Workers president are looking at using an independent monitor to avoid a repeat of a recent corruption scandal.
Both sides say in a statement that the monitor was discussed during a two-hour meeting Tuesday between UAW President Rory Gamble and Detroit U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider.
The meeting was held as the union tries to reform itself and hold off a possible federal takeover.
Ten union officials have pleaded guilty in the scandal. Some spent thousands in union money for golf, lodging and fancy meals
