The United Auto Workers and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have ratified the 2019 collective bargaining agreement.
The vote passed with 71 percent in favor.
“Every full-time production employee currently at FCA will be at top rate by the end of this four-year agreement,” said Cindy Estrada, UAW Vice President and Director of the UAW FCA Department. “All temporary workers now have a defined pathway to full time and top pay as well.”
The agreement provides a pathway for temporary and full-time workers to top pay, a signing bonus, and adds $4.5 billion in new investment opportunities.
The ratified contract also includes a $9,000 signing bonus for full-time members.
“It is not easy in pattern bargaining to be the final Detroit 3 contract,” said UAW President Rory Gamble. “It means a much longer period of negotiating. Our negotiating team at the UAW and those local national negotiators were able to keep pattern and consequently negotiate a contract that will lift many lives during the life cycle of this contract. They are to be congratulated for their focus and perseverance.”
