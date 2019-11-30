The United Auto Workers (UAW) announced that hourly workers, both production and skilled trades, have reached a proposed tentative agreement with FCA US LLC.
The agreement was made on Saturday, Nov. 30.
“Our UAW Bargaining Committee worked diligently, over many months, during the General Motors strike and Ford negotiations to maintain productive negotiations with FCA,” said UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada, director of the UAW-FCA Department. “The pattern bargaining strategy has been a very effective approach for the UAW and its members to negotiate economic gains around salary, benefits and job security. In addition to the $4.5 billion in major investments previously announced, negotiators secured an additional $4.5 billion for a total of $9 billion of investments adding 7,900 jobs during the contract period. Out of respect for our members, we will refrain from commenting any further or releasing full details of the agreement until the UAW-FCA Council leaders meet and review the details.”
UAW Acting President Roy Gamble thanked UAW-FCA members for their patience and hard work.
“FCA has been a great American success story thanks to the hard work of our members. We have achieved substantial gains and job security provisions for the fastest-growing auto company in the United States,” said Gamble. “During the previous four-year agreement, FCA added over 6,400 new UAW members,” Gamble said.
The UAW-FCA National Council will meet on Dec. 4, 2019, to go over details of the proposed Tentative Agreement. If adopted as a Tentative Agreement, it will go to all FCA hourly and salary members for a ratification vote that will begin on Dec. 6, 2019.
