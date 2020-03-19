Members of the United Auto Workers Union are grateful the big three decided to temporarily shut down plants in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.
“A lot of people want this thing to happen immediately, but they have to remember there’s a reason to properly shut it down,” UAW Region 1D Director Steve Dawes said.
Dawes said many union members are breathing a sigh of relief that General Motors has decided to cease production in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dawes said sites like the GM Assembly Plant in Flint, which employs about 5,000 workers, are currently shutting down.
“They will be done sometime tomorrow. Same with our Delta Township over in Lansing. That will be done tomorrow,” Dawes said.
GM announced they would stop production through the end of March, but Dawes said a back to work ate has not been set.
He said he is just happy GM listened to the UAW members’ concerns and made the right choice.
“The membership has been absolutely fantastic with it. So things are going as best as they can, but we do wish it would happen sooner,” Dawes said.
For the people that still want to work, Dawes said there is some discussion going on to switch some production to making medical equipment – like ventilators – to help fight the virus.
Temporary and part-time workers could face the biggest hardship, according to Dawes.
He said the union is working with local organizations to keep people afloat.
“If you take out the doomsday people, the majority of people are really rolling up their sleeves,” Dawes said.
